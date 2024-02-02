Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $147.89 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

