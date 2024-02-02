Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

