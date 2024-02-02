Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $336,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 42.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $617.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $618.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.86 and a 200 day moving average of $532.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.