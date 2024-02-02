Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,191 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 429.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 281,283 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,734,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

