Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,962 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

