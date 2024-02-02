Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,423 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $100.46 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

