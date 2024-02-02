Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.