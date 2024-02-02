Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

