Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2 %

DHR stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

