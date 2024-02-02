Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 100,588 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,588 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $8.22 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

View Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.