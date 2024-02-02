Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 146 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

