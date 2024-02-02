Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 970 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

