Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

HES opened at $141.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

View Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.