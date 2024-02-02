Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,632 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

