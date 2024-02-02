Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

