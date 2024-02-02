Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.5 %

Agilysys stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,031 shares of company stock valued at $45,982,528. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

