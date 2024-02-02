Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $43.65 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

