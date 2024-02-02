Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 78,311 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

