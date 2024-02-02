Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $741,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palomar by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after buying an additional 256,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,044 shares of company stock worth $1,187,777 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

