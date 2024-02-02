Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $746,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

