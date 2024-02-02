Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $766,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTC
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.