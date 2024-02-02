Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $774,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

