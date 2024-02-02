Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $844,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $32.33 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.