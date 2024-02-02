Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $853,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,613,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

