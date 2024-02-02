Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $863,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $26,094,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,057.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

