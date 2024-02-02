Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $753,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

