Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $88,540,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $7,874,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

