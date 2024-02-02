Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

