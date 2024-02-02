Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

JBGS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

