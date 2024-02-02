Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCRX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 353.06 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

