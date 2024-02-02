Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,019,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFIN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $2,600,687. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

