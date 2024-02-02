Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH Network stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

