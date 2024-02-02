Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Price Performance
VRE opened at $15.41 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRE
Veris Residential Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
