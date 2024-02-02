Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,578 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.22 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.