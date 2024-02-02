Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,578 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
