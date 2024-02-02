Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 27,746 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $44.81.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
