Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

