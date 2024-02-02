Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $744,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Up 3.2 %

CXW stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.