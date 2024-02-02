Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $771,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,060,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

