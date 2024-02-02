Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $776,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HTH opened at $31.10 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

