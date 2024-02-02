Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $909,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

