Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

