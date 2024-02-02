Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys 175,827 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $581,600.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552,543.39.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

