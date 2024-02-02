Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases 175,827 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

About Liberty Live Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

