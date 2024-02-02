Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases 495,739 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.