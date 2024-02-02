Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases 495,739 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVK opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
