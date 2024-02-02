Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

