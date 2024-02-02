Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CEO Sells 539,328 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

