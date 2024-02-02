iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 58844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
