iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 58844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $17,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,912 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 88,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

