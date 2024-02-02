iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 429450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
