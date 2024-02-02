iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 429450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

