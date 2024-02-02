iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

