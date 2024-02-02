Justin W. Yorke Acquires 8,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) Director Justin W. Yorke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,014.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PCSA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

